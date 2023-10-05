Family mourns lost loved one

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of Jessica Herring after she died in an auto accident less than a mile of her home Thursday.

A wife and mother to a three-year-old daughter, Jessica left behind a legacy of love and compassion.

”There were no strangers, first time, you were her best friend”, said Sonya Ellis, a friend of Jessica.

Family and friends said Jessica was a kind and loving person, always wanting to make those around her happy. They said she was full of life and energy, the go-to person if you needed anything done.

“You could call her whenever you wanted to and she’d be like, I’m game lets go, yeah errand buddy” claimed Ellis.

She was a fan of comics and collectibles, sewed reenactment clothing for medieval times, and loved the view of the mountains from the loft area of her home library. Her younger brother says he learned a lot from his sister.

Kyle Stine, Jessica’s brother said, ”She taught me that I could do anything, that I could be strong and that I could be successful in anything that I wanted to.”

Jessica’s husband Gregory is relying on friends and family who have set up a GoFundMe and meal train to help him in these difficult times.

”She’s a joy to be around, always outgoing, always willing to help people, things like that. Loving mother, just overall a wonderful person”, explains Gregory.

