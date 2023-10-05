Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Forever Motown is coming to Lawton

Soon, you can experience the timeless sounds of Motown in Lawton.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, you can experience the timeless sounds of Motown.

Forever Motown is coming to Lawton on Oct. 18 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

Nine artists will be at the event including Theo Peoples, Traci Robinson, and former lead singer of the Temptations, Glenn Leonard.

For more information you can watch the interview above, as well as go to the Lawton Arts website here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jessica Herring, crash victim
Family mourns lost loved one
Storm Damage from Chattanooga (Submitted by Kelsea Sanders)
Severe weather impacts SW Oklahoma Wednesday
Stephens County wreck leaves semi truck driver hospitalized
FISTA signs on new company to operate inside of Central Plaza.
FISTA approves new company to operate inside Central Plaza, open to public
Map of where the wreck took place
Caddo County wreck leaves one dead, two hospitalized

Latest News

Soon, you can experience the timeless sounds of Motown in Lawton.
Forever Motown is coming to Lawton
Tom Shoaff landing a left hook on one of his opponents.
Tom Shoaff, a ‘Gentleman of Violence’ no more
Tom Shoaff is a recent bare knuckle fighter retiree who serves the Lawton community through...
Tom Shoaff, a ‘Gentleman of Violence’ no more, Part 2
Tom Shoaff is a recent bare knuckle fighter retiree who serves the Lawton community through...
Tom Shoaff, a ‘Gentleman of Violence’ no more, Part 1