LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, you can experience the timeless sounds of Motown.

Forever Motown is coming to Lawton on Oct. 18 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

Nine artists will be at the event including Theo Peoples, Traci Robinson, and former lead singer of the Temptations, Glenn Leonard.

For more information you can watch the interview above, as well as go to the Lawton Arts website here.

