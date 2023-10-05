Lawton Animal Welfare looks to upgrade shelter

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Animal Welfare Shelter is looking to make some possible changes in the near future, and those changes could mean a brand new facility.

“The plan is they’re going to come in and spend several days with us, and they’ll make a recommendation. Like I said, our trends are going upwards, so we’re going to be full every day again. Well, we’re full every day pretty much anyway,” said Roy Roderick, Superintendent Lawton Animal Welfare.

The cost of a new building is uncertain, but the City Council has already approved GH2 Architect, from Tulsa, to come into the current animal welfare shelter and determine the needs and costs to have the new building built. So, where does the money for this new building come from?

“It would require a CIP extension in order to fund it. We don’t know the numbers yet, that’s what we’re putting out for,” said Lawton City Mayor, Stan Booker.

Lawton has around 80,000 residents, not including Fort Sill. Norman, Oklahoma has around 40,000 more people, but both cities have approximately the same number of reported animals brought into their city shelters, implying there is possibly a deeper point to be addressed.

“The reason we need to increase our animal shelter is because of the culture of the city. We need to build a new animal shelter, we need to expand it. We all know that. But we also know, from what we’ve heard so far, that we need to do some educating. Instead of spending millions, can we spend thousands to educate for the proper type of animal welfare to make sure that animals are being taken care of properly,” said Mayor Booker.

