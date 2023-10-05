Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Animal Welfare looks to upgrade shelter

Animal welfare shelter being assessed for upgrade
By Johnathan Lewis
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Animal Welfare Shelter is looking to make some possible changes in the near future, and those changes could mean a brand new facility.

“The plan is they’re going to come in and spend several days with us, and they’ll make a recommendation. Like I said, our trends are going upwards, so we’re going to be full every day again. Well, we’re full every day pretty much anyway,” said Roy Roderick, Superintendent Lawton Animal Welfare.

The cost of a new building is uncertain, but the City Council has already approved GH2 Architect, from Tulsa, to come into the current animal welfare shelter and determine the needs and costs to have the new building built. So, where does the money for this new building come from?

“It would require a CIP extension in order to fund it. We don’t know the numbers yet, that’s what we’re putting out for,” said Lawton City Mayor, Stan Booker.

Lawton has around 80,000 residents, not including Fort Sill. Norman, Oklahoma has around 40,000 more people, but both cities have approximately the same number of reported animals brought into their city shelters, implying there is possibly a deeper point to be addressed.

“The reason we need to increase our animal shelter is because of the culture of the city. We need to build a new animal shelter, we need to expand it. We all know that. But we also know, from what we’ve heard so far, that we need to do some educating. Instead of spending millions, can we spend thousands to educate for the proper type of animal welfare to make sure that animals are being taken care of properly,” said Mayor Booker.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jessica Herring, crash victim
Family mourns lost loved one
Storm Damage from Chattanooga (Submitted by Kelsea Sanders)
Severe weather impacts SW Oklahoma Wednesday
Stephens County wreck leaves semi truck driver hospitalized
FISTA signs on new company to operate inside of Central Plaza.
FISTA approves new company to operate inside Central Plaza, open to public
Map of where the wreck took place
Caddo County wreck leaves one dead, two hospitalized

Latest News

Two unclaimed veterans laid to rest at Fort Sill National Cemetery Thursday
Two unclaimed veterans laid to rest at Fort Sill National Cemetery Thursday
Larry Parks, New Director for the Parks and Recreation Department.
City of Lawton names new director for Parks and Recreation Department
Kameron Jenkins
Manhunt continues for Kameron Jenkins
Drivers can expect heavy traffic and should plan for extra travel time or plan alternate routes.
ODOT says construction projects will impact travel for upcoming weekend