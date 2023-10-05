Manhunt continues for Kameron Jenkins

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The manhunt continues today after a 25-year-old suspect, who Cleveland County authorities said shot a deputy Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, fled the scene.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said a nearby motorist was killed by a stray bullet after the suspect began shooting at law enforcement.

A Blue Alert was issued for suspect Kameron Jenkins and the search is still underway by several law enforcement agencies.

A $6,000 reward is being offered for anyone who has information leading to Jenkins’ arrest.

