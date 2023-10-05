Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Manhunt continues for Kameron Jenkins

The manhunt continues today after the 25-year-old suspect.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The manhunt continues today after a 25-year-old suspect, who Cleveland County authorities said shot a deputy Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, fled the scene.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said a nearby motorist was killed by a stray bullet after the suspect began shooting at law enforcement.

A Blue Alert was issued for suspect Kameron Jenkins and the search is still underway by several law enforcement agencies.

A $6,000 reward is being offered for anyone who has information leading to Jenkins’ arrest.

You can count on us to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jessica Herring, crash victim
Family mourns lost loved one
Storm Damage from Chattanooga (Submitted by Kelsea Sanders)
Severe weather impacts SW Oklahoma Wednesday
Stephens County wreck leaves semi truck driver hospitalized
FISTA signs on new company to operate inside of Central Plaza.
FISTA approves new company to operate inside Central Plaza, open to public
Map of where the wreck took place
Caddo County wreck leaves one dead, two hospitalized

Latest News

Larry Parks, New Director for the Parks and Recreation Department.
City of Lawton names new director for Parks and Recreation Department
Drivers can expect heavy traffic and should plan for extra travel time or plan alternate routes.
ODOT says construction projects will impact travel for upcoming weekend
A unit on Fort Sill is under new leadership.
Assumption of Command Ceremony takes place on Fort Sill Thursday
Another cold front moves in tomorrow night
Another cold front moves in tomorrow night | 10/5PM