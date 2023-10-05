Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

ODOT says construction projects will impact travel for upcoming weekend

You should expect heavy traffic to the Texas state line and plan for extra travel time this weekend.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said construction projects are impacting travel on interstates, major highways, and turnpikes from Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 through Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

You should expect heavy traffic to the Texas state line and plan for extra travel time this weekend.

The I-35 Southern corridor will be open to two lanes in each direction from Oklahoma City to the Texas state line.

I-35 lanes may be shifted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

Drivers can expect heavy traffic and should plan for extra travel time or plan alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jessica Herring, crash victim
Family mourns lost loved one
Storm Damage from Chattanooga (Submitted by Kelsea Sanders)
Severe weather impacts SW Oklahoma Wednesday
Stephens County wreck leaves semi truck driver hospitalized
FISTA signs on new company to operate inside of Central Plaza.
FISTA approves new company to operate inside Central Plaza, open to public
Map of where the wreck took place
Caddo County wreck leaves one dead, two hospitalized

Latest News

Larry Parks, New Director for the Parks and Recreation Department.
City of Lawton names new director for Parks and Recreation Department
Kameron Jenkins
Manhunt continues for Kameron Jenkins
A unit on Fort Sill is under new leadership.
Assumption of Command Ceremony takes place on Fort Sill Thursday
Another cold front moves in tomorrow night
Another cold front moves in tomorrow night | 10/5PM