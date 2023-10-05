ODOT says construction projects will impact travel for upcoming weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said construction projects are impacting travel on interstates, major highways, and turnpikes from Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 through Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

You should expect heavy traffic to the Texas state line and plan for extra travel time this weekend.

The I-35 Southern corridor will be open to two lanes in each direction from Oklahoma City to the Texas state line.

I-35 lanes may be shifted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

Drivers can expect heavy traffic and should plan for extra travel time or plan alternate routes.

