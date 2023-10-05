Southwest Oklahoma House Representatives share thoughts on controversial special session

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The special session Governor Stitt called for Tuesday meant to discuss tax reform, rolled over into the next morning, and still didn’t bear any fruit.

Both Representative Daniel Pae and Trey Caldwell agree the special session wouldn’t have made a difference if it never happened.

“There hadn’t been a lot of coordination between the house, and senate leadership, and the governors office, let alone with ranking file members like myself,” said Pae, House District 62. “So we came into this special session without clear indication as to what the plan was going to be, or what the endgame was going to be. I believe that was reflected in what got accomplished, or the lack there of.”

Because Governor Stitt did not attend the meeting he called for, it was adjourned sine die, so no decision was made since all parties weren’t present.

Pae added the meeting was meant to discuss tax reform in Oklahoma, and with a topic that affects everyone who lives in the state, it needs a clear plan of action, which he said was missing.

“The interim period, which is what we’re in right now, when we’re not in session February through May. This is the time to have on-going discussions, and studies, and do research about various policy issues. So we’re going to be going back to that type of format now that were finished with this special session,” Pae said. “But in hindsight I wish there was better planning, I wish there was better coordination with all involved stakeholders because what you have is a lot of uncertainty and no clear direction in where you want to go.”

Representative Caldwell of District 62 said the whole situation was a waste of tax payer dollars, that this topic could’ve waited to be discussed come February when they’re back to regular session, as no changes would’ve been implemented until 2025 either way.

According to Caldwell, when discussed in regular session, this would keep the subject of Tax Reform in the light of day, and not behind closed doors.

“In the regular session we have the committee process. Everyone’s there. Everybody from the freshman member of the house to the most senior member in the senate is going to be involved in the process, and I think that’s a better way to get an overall plan done, is having more people involved and having more eyes on the problem and not trying to sneak it through or something along those lines,” said Caldwell.

Both Representatives said this caused a lot frustration in the house, and hope with a subject as big as tax policy, there is more communication put in by all parties.

“We just need to make sure that we can govern, and make sure that we can fulfill the core functions of what it means to be the state of Oklahoma’s government. I think that would be one thing I’d like to see us continue to work on, and try to look for some tax reform,” Caldwell said.

One tax cut both legislators said they would like to see discussed are grocery taxes when they’re back in regular session, next year.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.