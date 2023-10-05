Two unclaimed veterans laid to rest at Fort Sill National Cemetery Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Vietnam War veterans were laid to rest Thursday, and even if they’re considered ‘unclaimed’ the community came out to pay respects one final time.

Specialist Garland Whitley of the Army and Seaman Sherman Alexander of the Navy were both buried at the Fort Sill National Cemetery Thursday afternoon.

We spoke with one man, a reservist in the Army, who says it’s incredibly important to support our veterans, even at times like this.

“My whole life, and even now, I still look up to veterans,” said Cpl. Love Lipscomb. “Me personally, and it kind of sounds cheesy, but if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have a job and I wouldn’t be able to enjoy the freedoms I have today. So to me, it’s important to say thank you and to pay respect.”

