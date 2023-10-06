Idenity of person killed in Wednesday crash near Cyril revealed

CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is identifying the woman who died earlier this week in a car crash near Cyril.

The wreck happened on US 277, two miles east of Cyril during heavy rainfall around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

One of the drivers, now identified as 67-year-old Brenda Naputi of Lawton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her passengers were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while the sole occupant of the second vehicle was not injured.

A report out by OHP says the cars hit each other head-on during a storm and none of the three occupants in the first car were wearing seatbelts.

