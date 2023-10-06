Expert Connections
Idenity of person killed in Wednesday crash near Cyril revealed

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is identifying the woman who died earlier this week in a car crash near...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is identifying the woman who died earlier this week in a car crash near Cyril.(MGN)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is identifying the woman who died earlier this week in a car crash near Cyril.

The wreck happened on US 277, two miles east of Cyril during heavy rainfall around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

One of the drivers, now identified as 67-year-old Brenda Naputi of Lawton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her passengers were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while the sole occupant of the second vehicle was not injured.

A report out by OHP says the cars hit each other head-on during a storm and none of the three occupants in the first car were wearing seatbelts.

