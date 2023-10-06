Do you know where your sweatshirts or flannels are? Fall-like weather on tap for Saturday | 10/6PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Get ready Texoma-- todays cold front is starting to move through! With the drier airmass over head, this frontal passage will stay dry meaning no rain is expected. What you can expect this evening is gusty north/northeast winds. We’ll see winds sustained at 15 to 25mph with gusts up to 35mph. With the arrival of the cold front plus clear skies and light winds, it is going to be chilly! Temperatures closer to I-40 will drop into the upper 30s but many closer to the Red River will see the mid 40s.

Tomorrow afternoon will be unseasonably cool with many 10 to 15 degrees below average. Honestly, Saturday is going to be the textbook definition of a Fall-like day. High temperatures will only rise into the upper 60s, skies will stay mostly sunny with a few passing clouds and winds will be light all day long. Great sweatshirt or flannel weather!

High pressure is going to take over the forecast which in return will warm temperatures through the middle of next week. This Omega block pattern (high pressure in the central part of the U.S. with areas of low pressure to the east and west) will keep conditions across Texoma dry and mostly sunny. By Wednesday, high temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Winds will increase, becoming gusty starting on Tuesday. Expect strong winds to stick around through the rest of the 7-day forecast. By Tuesday/Wednesday, the Omega block starts to break down and weaken. This will allow for a cold front to move into Texoma during the day on Thursday. It’s a possibility that parts of Texoma could see rain either Wednesday, Thursday or both days. The confidence in this happening is still very low as models don’t have a good handle on how an area of low pressure will track across the U.S.

Either way, that cold front will drop temperatures into the mid 80s on Thursday with upper 70s on Friday.

Have a great weekend! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.