Duncan residents frustrated with expensive utility bills

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan residents are expressing their frustrations after receiving expensive utility bills.

Some are seeing bills with tripled rates.

”It’s ridiculous,” said Allyson Greenroyd. “I do believe that our rate increase has gotten us to the point where we are the most expensive utilities in Oklahoma.”

Greenroyd is just one of many confused citizens. She said she wants to get to the bottom of the problem.

“We just don’t have anyone to speak for the people,” she said. “So I contacted the attorney general’s office.”

She added her hopes that the AG will thoroughly investigate if any fraud is occurring.

Another resident who received double her normal bill said she wants to avoid paying for utilities she and her husband didn’t use.

“I don’t want my services cancelled or something, because I need the services,” Ariana Acosta said. She also said she contacted city officials to get her meter evaluated, but hasn’t had any luck.

”I called them three times and I went there to see if they were doing something, you know, because it’s like -- can you fix it? Because it doesn’t match with my meter. Can you correct it please?,” she said. “They just told me ‘oh we’re sending someone to read the meter again, so we’ll fix it.’ That was two weeks ago.”

City of Duncan officials released a statement Thursday, updating citizens on its Water Meter Replacement Project.

It says two contractors have installed 43.7% of billing area 3′s water meters. The project started in 2019, but won’t be done until early 2024.

While City Manager Kimberly Meek acknowledged customer frustration, she asked for patience. She said there are mediation processes available for people with issues on their bill.

The statement in its entirety can be found below:

Press Release AMI Water Meter Project Update October 5th, 2023

As of October 5th, 2023, City of Duncan is pleased to report that the AMI Water Meter Replacement Project’s contractor, Ferguson Waterworks, and its subcontractor, Second Sight Systems, have installed 43.7% of Billing Area 3, which is 14.8% of the total city-wide project involving over 13,500 water meters.

“The project is tentatively scheduled to be completed at the end of the first quarter of 2024, depending upon weather and staffing, at which time a new customer portal will be available for all residents to sign up and access their account information to monitor water usage and set alerts.

As the transition to the new system continues, it is affecting the billing schedule by approximately one week’s delay of the billing of each area, identifiable by the first number of the customer account. To ensure billing continued in between the automated meter readings being unable to be collected and the manual meter reading by contracted vendor, Bermex starting, the City of Duncan did bill estimations per industry standards. Any account that receives an estimated billing will see an adjustment of usage when a manual meter reading is taken. As a result of the delays in billing, payment due dates, drafts and grace period dates have been adjusted to match the usual timeframes provided for payment. Extensions, payment plans and mediation are also available at customer request.

City Manager, Kimberly Meek, states “Our team, as well as the contracted meter readers, are doing their best and we understand your frustration as this transition continues. It has been challenging on numerous fronts and we ask for your continued patience with any billing concerns. The benefits of the meter system upgrade, when completed, will provide residents with a customer portal to easily monitor water usage, a sign up for alerts as well as providing the ability to ensure early leak detection.”

City of Duncan initiated this large-scale project in December 2019, when City Council authorized entering into a consulting services agreement with Diameter Services for a water meter system investigation and recommendations. In January 2020, City Council approved a consulting services contract with Diameter Services. As a result of their findings, City Council approved the termination of the agreement with Honeywell in September 2021 and an OWRB loan to fund an AMI Water Meter project in December 2021. A Request for Proposal was sent in June 2022 after staff identified all project specifications. Bids were collected per City of Duncan procedures and opened in August 2022. An extension for review of all bids received was approved by the City Council in September 2022 and in November 2022, Ferguson Waterworks was awarded the contract. Ferguson Waterworks held a kickoff meeting in April of 2023 with the project launch in July 2023, and installations began in August 2023.

As the project continues, please contact our Utility Billing Customer Service team during regular business hours Monday- Thursday from 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM to discuss any concerns you may have with your account. Additional information regarding Billing Area maps is found on the City of Duncan website, as well as updates regarding the installation schedule.”

