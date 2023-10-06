Edmond man in critical condition following Stephens Co. crash

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Edmond man is in critical condition after he was involved in a crash west of Marlow Friday afternoon.

The crash happened Friday just after 12 p.m. on State Highway 7, nine miles west of Marlow in Stephens County.

In a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash involved two vehicles and was caused because one driver failed to yield to traffic at a stop sign.

That driver was pinned for about 40 minutes until he was freed from the wreckage and rushed to the hospital by air.

The other driver involved was treated and released at a local hospital.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.