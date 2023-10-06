Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Edmond man in critical condition following Stephens Co. crash

An Edmond man is in critical condition after he was involved in a crash west of Marlow Friday...
An Edmond man is in critical condition after he was involved in a crash west of Marlow Friday afternoon.(StockSnap)
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Edmond man is in critical condition after he was involved in a crash west of Marlow Friday afternoon.

The crash happened Friday just after 12 p.m. on State Highway 7, nine miles west of Marlow in Stephens County.

In a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash involved two vehicles and was caused because one driver failed to yield to traffic at a stop sign.

That driver was pinned for about 40 minutes until he was freed from the wreckage and rushed to the hospital by air.

The other driver involved was treated and released at a local hospital.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jessica Herring, crash victim
Family mourns lost loved one
Map of where the wreck took place
Caddo County wreck leaves one dead, two hospitalized
Police at the scene of the shooting.
Lawton Police investigating early morning shooting
Kameron Jenkins
Manhunt continues for Kameron Jenkins
Storm Damage from Chattanooga (Submitted by Kelsea Sanders)
Severe weather impacts SW Oklahoma Wednesday

Latest News

A single car reportedly drove over a fence and flipped onto its top. The driver sustained minor...
WFPD patrol car hit during response to single-vehicle wreck
Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is already gearing up for Holiday in the Park.
Lawton Chamber of Commerce begins preparations for ‘Holiday in the Park’
D Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery
Over 200 trainees become US Army soldiers on Fort Sill Friday
Tomorrow afternoon will be unseasonably cool with many 10 to 15 degrees below average
Do you know where your sweatshirts or flannels are? Fall-like weather on tap for Saturday | 10/6PM