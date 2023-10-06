Fort Sill to host ‘Volksmarch’ along with Oktoberfest festivitites

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In continuation of their Oktoberfest celebrations, Fort Sill is holding a leisurely walk on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 7.

The ‘Volksmarch’ steps off at 9 a.m. at the Patriot Club on post.

It includes a 1-mile and 5k option.

It costs $35 per person, but it also includes a t-shirt, bib, and a medal.

You’re encouraged to register in advance at the Welcome Center. It is open to the public.

Right after the march, the 2nd day of Oktoberfest begins at the Patriot Club.

