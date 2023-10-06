Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill to host ‘Volksmarch’ along with Oktoberfest festivitites

In continuation of their Oktoberfest celebrations, Fort Sill is holding a leisurely walk on the...
In continuation of their Oktoberfest celebrations, Fort Sill is holding a leisurely walk on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 7.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In continuation of their Oktoberfest celebrations, Fort Sill is holding a leisurely walk on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 7.

The ‘Volksmarch’ steps off at 9 a.m. at the Patriot Club on post.

It includes a 1-mile and 5k option.

It costs $35 per person, but it also includes a t-shirt, bib, and a medal.

You’re encouraged to register in advance at the Welcome Center. It is open to the public.

Right after the march, the 2nd day of Oktoberfest begins at the Patriot Club.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jessica Herring, crash victim
Family mourns lost loved one
Map of where the wreck took place
Caddo County wreck leaves one dead, two hospitalized
Police at the scene of the shooting.
Lawton Police investigating early morning shooting
Kameron Jenkins
Manhunt continues for Kameron Jenkins
Storm Damage from Chattanooga (Submitted by Kelsea Sanders)
Severe weather impacts SW Oklahoma Wednesday

Latest News

A number of Halloween-themed events are taking place across Texoma.
Happy Halloween: Here’s a list of community events happening across Texoma this Halloween season
(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
Comedian George Lopez coming to Wichita Falls in December
An annual Trunk-or-Treat event will take place at the Owens Multipurpose Center’s parking lot...
City of Lawton putting on multiple events this Halloween season
Cameron University hosts ‘Care and Health’ Academic Festival
Cameron University hosts workshop help those interested in teaching