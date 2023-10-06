Expert Connections
Fort Sill’s ‘Frontier Army Days’ event set to begin

The event gives visitors an opportunity to learn what living on post was like 150 years ago.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Frontier Army Days is happening tomorrow, Oct. 7, 2023, on Fort Sill.

The event gives visitors an opportunity to learn what living on post was like 150 years ago.

The living history reenactment will feature actors portraying life in the late 1800s and will include infantry actors, along with cavalry and artillery troops.

Starting at 9 a.m. there will be all sorts of activities wrapping up with a baseball game. The game will be played with rules from the 1870s.

The event is open to all ages and is free to attend.

