Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Bernese Mountain Dog and Rat Terrier mix

7News anchor Haley Wilson and Rodrick discussed the Lawton Animal Welfare’s upcoming Santa-Paws event, their empty the shelter program, and the 8-month-old pup.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For this edition of Furry Friend Friday, we welcomed Roy Rodrick, Superintendent of Lawton Animal Welfare, and a Bernese Mountain Dog and Rat Terrier mix into the studio.

The dog is a four-month-old male pup.

During the interview, 7News anchor Haley Wilson and Rodrick discussed Lawton Animal Welfare’s upcoming Santa-Paws program, an empty the shelter event, and of course, today’s furry friend.

Watch the interview above to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jessica Herring, crash victim
Family mourns lost loved one
Map of where the wreck took place
Caddo County wreck leaves one dead, two hospitalized
Police at the scene of the shooting.
Lawton Police investigating early morning shooting
Kameron Jenkins
Manhunt continues for Kameron Jenkins
Storm Damage from Chattanooga (Submitted by Kelsea Sanders)
Severe weather impacts SW Oklahoma Wednesday

Latest News

American Staffordshire Terrier Mix
Furry Friend Friday: American Staffordshire Terrier Mix
This Friday's Furry Friend is a cute lab mix
Furry Friend Friday: Chocolate Lab Mix
Furry Friend Friday 9/8/23
Furry Friend Friday: Shepherd mix
7News' Cade Taylor with this week's adoptable pet
Furry Friend Friday: Anatolian Shepherd Mix