Furry Friend Friday: Bernese Mountain Dog and Rat Terrier mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For this edition of Furry Friend Friday, we welcomed Roy Rodrick, Superintendent of Lawton Animal Welfare, and a Bernese Mountain Dog and Rat Terrier mix into the studio.

The dog is a four-month-old male pup.

During the interview, 7News anchor Haley Wilson and Rodrick discussed Lawton Animal Welfare’s upcoming Santa-Paws program, an empty the shelter event, and of course, today’s furry friend.

Watch the interview above to learn more.

