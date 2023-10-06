Happy Halloween: Here’s a list of community events happening across Texoma this Halloween season

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s the Halloween season and the holiday is quickly approaching. Your 7News crew is compiling a list of all events taking place across Texoma this October. We will continue to update this article throughout the month of October.

Comanche County

Lawton

Kids Arts and Crafts Workshop

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7

WHERE: Lawton-Fort Sill Arts Council (1701 NW Ferris Ave)

WHAT: “This month we will be making our own spooky books from old books. This event is for all ages and free to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Please do not park across the street.”

Halloween Movie Marathon

WHEN: Oct. 7, Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 beginning at 5 p.m. each day

WHERE: Viridian Coffee Co. (343 NW 2nd St)

WHAT: Join Viridian Coffee for four movie nights including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2. Attendees are encouraged to dress festive.

Pumpkin Patch Movie Night

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 20 from 8 - 11 p.m.

WHERE: Family Promise of Lawton (901 SW 17th St)

WHAT: Family Promise of Lawton is hosting a movie night. All attendees are encouraged to bring a canned item or hygiene item.

Fall Fair at the Square

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 from 2 - 6 p.m.

WHERE: Cache Road Square (3801 NW Cache Road)

WHAT: “Join us for our annual October festivities trunk or treat, shop hop treats, car show, dancing, food, shopping, raffles, and much more.”

Fall Family Festival and Craft Fair

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 20 from 4 - 8 p.m.

WHERE: Lawton Family YMCA (5 SW Street)

WHAT: The event will include a silent auction, raffle prizes, games and more

Boo-a-palooza

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 26 from 10 - 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Lawton Public Library (110 SW 4th Street)

WHAT: A special story time full of Halloween tales, treats, music & a costume parade. Come in costume if you wish. Ages 0-6 & Caregivers

Comanche Nation Prevention & Recovery Harm Reduction Fair

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21 beginning at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Comanche Nation Tribal Complex (584 NW Bingo Road)

WHAT: Comanche Nation’s Prevention & Recovery is putting on a harm reduction fair with something for the entire family. Families can enjoy a fun-filled day with entertainment, booths, raffles, and food all while helping break the stigma behind drug addiction and mental health. Informational booths will be available to give out harm reduction kits, following the event people can stay for the 3rd annual Red Road Warrior Monster Run, it’s a great way to kick off Red Ribbon Week.

Dreadnought Haunted House

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4 - 6 p.m.

WHERE: 1912 and 1913 NW Cache Rd.

WHAT: A Haunted House where all proceeds go to Dreadnought for youth competition fees.

Fort Sill

Fort Sill’s Basement of Terror

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21 from 4 - 10 p.m.

WHERE: Fort Sill MWR Patriot Club (500 Upton Road)

WHAT: “If you dare take a trip to the basement for the B.O.S.S Haunted House! This Haunted Basement Features: 8 Rooms of Terror and Scare Zones. Must be 16 and over! Under 16 must be with an adult. The cost is $10 per person.”

2023 Fort Sill Family & MWR Run Series: Zombie 5K

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Martha Songbird Nature Trail, Lawton, OK

WHAT: Join for a Zombie 5K

