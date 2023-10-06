Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say

A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a man is dead after being shot during an attempted break-in.

KPHO reports that an alleged intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner late Thursday night.

According to police, a man was trying to break into a home near 17th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 11 p.m.

The homeowner reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the would-be burglar in the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the situation. They did not immediately identify the man killed or the homeowner.

Arizona police didn’t say if the homeowner would be facing any charges.

