Lawton Chamber of Commerce begins preparations for ‘Holiday in the Park’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - All of the holidays are upon us as we enter the fall, and the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is already gearing up for Holiday in the Park.

They’re looking for volunteers to set up for the annual display opening in November.

They’ve already started setting up today in Elmer Thomas Park.

Events they are preparing for as always are displays, a winter skating rink, holiday events, and more.

“Basically, we’re just starting the light tunnel that we have, it’s the longest light tunnel we have in the state of Oklahoma,” said Chamber President John Michael Montgomery. “Just getting that started takes a lot of man hours and all the help we can get is certainly pretty important.”

“We’ve only got a small section done, so we could sure use your help,” said Chamber Vice President Taron Epps. “We’ll be out here every Friday I believe for the month of October and once we’re done with the tunnel we’ll just move on to different sections within the park.”

This year they’re set to double the size of the skating rink and even have a petting zoo.

To sign up to volunteer you can reach out to the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

