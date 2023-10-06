Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Chamber of Commerce begins preparations for ‘Holiday in the Park’

All of the holidays are upon us as we enter the fall, and the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is already gearing up for Holiday in the Park.
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - All of the holidays are upon us as we enter the fall, and the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is already gearing up for Holiday in the Park.

They’re looking for volunteers to set up for the annual display opening in November.

They’ve already started setting up today in Elmer Thomas Park.

Events they are preparing for as always are displays, a winter skating rink, holiday events, and more.

“Basically, we’re just starting the light tunnel that we have, it’s the longest light tunnel we have in the state of Oklahoma,” said Chamber President John Michael Montgomery. “Just getting that started takes a lot of man hours and all the help we can get is certainly pretty important.”

“We’ve only got a small section done, so we could sure use your help,” said Chamber Vice President Taron Epps. “We’ll be out here every Friday I believe for the month of October and once we’re done with the tunnel we’ll just move on to different sections within the park.”

This year they’re set to double the size of the skating rink and even have a petting zoo.

To sign up to volunteer you can reach out to the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jessica Herring, crash victim
Family mourns lost loved one
Map of where the wreck took place
Caddo County wreck leaves one dead, two hospitalized
Police at the scene of the shooting.
Lawton Police investigating early morning shooting
Kameron Jenkins
Manhunt continues for Kameron Jenkins
Storm Damage from Chattanooga (Submitted by Kelsea Sanders)
Severe weather impacts SW Oklahoma Wednesday

Latest News

In continuation of their Oktoberfest celebrations, Fort Sill is holding a leisurely walk on the...
Fort Sill to host ‘Volksmarch’ along with Oktoberfest festivitites
A number of Halloween-themed events are taking place across Texoma.
Happy Halloween: Here’s a list of community events happening across Texoma this Halloween season
All of the holidays are upon us as we enter the fall, and the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of...
Lawton Chamber of Commerce begins preparations for ‘Holiday in the Park’
(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
Comedian George Lopez coming to Wichita Falls in December