Lawton city officials explain lengthy hiring process for City Manager

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “We want to move along as the process moves, and that will happen by a natural order as we begin to eliminate candidates and the stronger ones start to stand out,” said Lawton Mayor Stan Booker. “We’ll decide our next steps and we’ll keep the process moving. The council’s anxious to do it, but not anxious to rush the process.”

Lawton’s city council took no action after today’s special meeting, and will continue their search for a permanent city manager.

The position has been vacant for around six months, and according to Mayor Booker, despite not having the position filled, city operations have continued to go smoothly.

“It’s my opinion that we’re in the best place that we’ve been since I’ve been Mayor, and we’re happy with the general direction of the city,” stated Booker. “That doesn’t mean we don’t have challenges that we have to face. In an organization of this size you always have challenges.”

One of those challenges is sorting through all of the applications, and deciding amongst council which is the best fit, as they all have their own opinions on the qualifications that are necessary.

“Now I can tell you some of the things that I look for in a city manager, but each elected official will have to speak for themselves. But I’m looking for somebody with strong people skills, good organizational skills, understands organizational structure,” added Mayor Booker. “It takes all of us together to come to a conclusion, and I think that we’re all focused on hiring the best person that will be invested in our city.”

Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren has the most experience with the hiring process of city managers and said what you see in an applicant might not what be what you get in the long run, and that he’s looking for someone invested in the future of the city, not someone just looking for a job.

John Ratliff remains Interim City Manager at this time.

