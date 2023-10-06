Lawton Police investigating early morning shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Detectives with the Lawton Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened around 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2023. The shooting took place at 2235 NW Hoover Avenue.

In a press release, LPD stated that the shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawton Fire Department.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their security footage to see if they caught anything in relation to the shooting. At this time, the 2300 block of NW Hoover Avenue is closed to the public for investigation purposes.

You can contact LPD with any information about this shooting by calling 580-581-3272. You can also call Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma at 580-355-4636.

