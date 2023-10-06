Morning lows in the 40s this weekend | 10/6 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will begin the day in the 50s with clear skies. Sunrise will happen at 7:32 this morning, and we will warm up to the 70s by noon. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s in southwest Oklahoma and the low 80s south of the Red River. Winds will be calm during the day out of the north at 5 to 15 mph, but a cold front will arrive early in the evening hours, which will bring gusty winds up to 40 mph in the evening hours. This cold front will bring some cloud coverage to the area as well, but we do not expect any precipitation.

The cold front will lead to much cooler temperatures tomorrow as morning temperatures will be in the mid-40s. It will be feeling like fall all day on Saturday as afternoon highs will only reach the upper 60s. Skies will be sunny all day, so it will be a great day to get out and enjoy outdoor activities.

We will start to warm back up as winds shift back out of the south on Sunday with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will continue to rise reaching the mid to upper 80s for every day next week. While this heat will be present during the week, there are signs of a cold front moving through late next week. The details are still fuzzy, but this front will bring the return of rain chances to the area. Rain is not a guarantee at this point, but we will be keeping a close eye on this front as it could bring some storms to the area. The front should move through the area during the day on Thursday, which will most likely lead to more cool temperatures for next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.