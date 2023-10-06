Over 200 trainees become US Army soldiers on Fort Sill Friday

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Over 200 trainees are trainees no more after donning their black berets for the first time, taking their first step as soldiers in the U.S. Army.

Soldiers with Delta Battery, 1st of the 40th Field Artillery graduated basic training today in a ceremony on the Polo Field.

As far as the next stop in their careers? They’ll be heading to Advanced Individual Training to learn their craft in fields from artillery, to medical, military intel, and more.

We extend a special congratulations to this rotation’s honor graduate.

Pvt. Rachata Ruangron, from Portland, Maine (KSWO)

From Portland, Maine, Private Rachata Ruangron graduated with honors and he will now head to become an intelligence specialist.

