Pet of The Week

Police in Altus looking for Lawton man charged with child sex crimes

Altus Police are on the lookout for a man charged with child sex crimes from Lawton.
Altus Police are on the lookout for a man charged with child sex crimes from Lawton.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Police are on the lookout for a man charged with child sex crimes from Lawton.

34-year-old Antony Turner was charged with first and second-degree rape, lewd acts to a child under 16 and sexual battery back in 2021.

His bond was set at $35,000, but bonded out months after his arrest.

However, according to online court records, Turner was due in court on Wednesday, Sept. 27, but another warrant was issued for his arrest when he didn’t show up.

In a post to social media, Altus Police say they have reason to believe he may be in the Altus area.

If you know his whereabouts, you’re encouraged to call Crimestoppers or the Police Department.

