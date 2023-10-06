Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Tillman County Sheriff’s Office places schools across Tillman County on brief lockdown

(KTTC)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TILLMAN Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Schools across Tillman County were placed on a brief lockdown this afternoon, Oct. 6, 2023, after a caller threatened to “shoot up” a school.

In a statement from Tillman County Sheriff Bill Ingram, he said a call came in just after 1 p.m. that a man had just murdered his father and was on his way to the school.

That’s when the Sheriff’s Office put all schools on lockdown. However, the statement goes on to say the address was traced back to Tipton City, Indiana, and after contacting authorities there it turned out to be a bogus call.

Schools were released without further issue.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jessica Herring, crash victim
Family mourns lost loved one
Map of where the wreck took place
Caddo County wreck leaves one dead, two hospitalized
Police at the scene of the shooting.
Lawton Police investigating early morning shooting
Kameron Jenkins
Manhunt continues for Kameron Jenkins
Storm Damage from Chattanooga (Submitted by Kelsea Sanders)
Severe weather impacts SW Oklahoma Wednesday

Latest News

An Edmond man is in critical condition after he was involved in a crash west of Marlow Friday...
Edmond man in critical condition following Stephens Co. crash
A single car reportedly drove over a fence and flipped onto its top. The driver sustained minor...
WFPD patrol car hit during response to single-vehicle wreck
Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is already gearing up for Holiday in the Park.
Lawton Chamber of Commerce begins preparations for ‘Holiday in the Park’
D Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery
Over 200 trainees become US Army soldiers on Fort Sill Friday