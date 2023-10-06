Tillman County Sheriff’s Office places schools across Tillman County on brief lockdown

TILLMAN Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Schools across Tillman County were placed on a brief lockdown this afternoon, Oct. 6, 2023, after a caller threatened to “shoot up” a school.

In a statement from Tillman County Sheriff Bill Ingram, he said a call came in just after 1 p.m. that a man had just murdered his father and was on his way to the school.

That’s when the Sheriff’s Office put all schools on lockdown. However, the statement goes on to say the address was traced back to Tipton City, Indiana, and after contacting authorities there it turned out to be a bogus call.

Schools were released without further issue.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.