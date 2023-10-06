Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Walters to celebrate start of fall through annual Car Cruz

Every year, in October the town of Walters celebrates the start of fall with its Car Cruz and city-wide garage sales.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Walters’ Car Cruz is taking place from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Every year in October the town of Walters celebrates the start of fall with its Car Cruz and city-wide garage sales.

There will be a bounce house, games, all sorts of kid-friendly fun, and a lot of cool cars.

Thus, car enthusiasts will have the opportunity to check out tricked-out cars before trick-or-treating later this month.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jessica Herring, crash victim
Family mourns lost loved one
Map of where the wreck took place
Caddo County wreck leaves one dead, two hospitalized
Police at the scene of the shooting.
Lawton Police investigating early morning shooting
Kameron Jenkins
Manhunt continues for Kameron Jenkins
Storm Damage from Chattanooga (Submitted by Kelsea Sanders)
Severe weather impacts SW Oklahoma Wednesday

Latest News

D Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery
Over 200 trainees become US Army soldiers on Fort Sill Friday
Tomorrow afternoon will be unseasonably cool with many 10 to 15 degrees below average
Do you know where your sweatshirts or flannels are? Fall-like weather on tap for Saturday | 10/6PM
Altus Police are on the lookout for a man charged with child sex crimes from Lawton.
Police in Altus looking for Lawton man charged with child sex crimes
Picture taken during Frontier Army Days
Fort Sill’s ‘Frontier Army Days’ event set to begin