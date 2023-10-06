Walters to celebrate start of fall through annual Car Cruz

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Walters’ Car Cruz is taking place from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Every year in October the town of Walters celebrates the start of fall with its Car Cruz and city-wide garage sales.

There will be a bounce house, games, all sorts of kid-friendly fun, and a lot of cool cars.

Thus, car enthusiasts will have the opportunity to check out tricked-out cars before trick-or-treating later this month.

