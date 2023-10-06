Expert Connections
WFPD patrol car hit during response to single-vehicle wreck

A single car reportedly drove over a fence and flipped onto its top. The driver sustained minor...
A single car reportedly drove over a fence and flipped onto its top. The driver sustained minor injuries.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KSWO) - The Wichita Falls Police Department assisted in response to a single-vehicle wreck last night at the intersection of Southwest Parkway and University Avenue. While blocking traffic on Southwest Parkway to keep the scene clear, one of their patrol cars was struck by another vehicle.

A single vehicle reportedly went over a fence near Southwest Parkway and University Avenue, flipping onto its top. The driver is said to have minor injuries, and the house nearby was undamaged during the wreck.

Officers are investigating the cause of that wreck.

According to WFPD public information officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the driver of the flipped car was Avery Leveridge, 25, who was later arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Eipper reports that while firefighters were pulling Leveridge from her vehicle, she told one of them that she would “get in trouble” because she’d been drinking.

According to the probable cause warrant, officers who spoke to Leveridge noted her eyes were bloodshot, her breath smelled of alcohol, and her speech was slurred. She refused field sobriety tests but consented to a blood draw, which has been sent to a lab for analysis.

While police blocked westbound traffic on Southwest Parkway, a vehicle hit one of the stopped patrol cars.

The contact caused airbags to go off in both vehicles. The car that hit the patrol car then rolled into a tree on the side of the road.

An unconscious woman was pulled from that vehicle and received medical attention.

The driver who hit the patrol car is also suspected to have been drinking. Eipper reported the patrol car was blocking westbound traffic on Southwest Parkway when a car failed to yield and hit it, causing damage to both vehicles.

The unconscious driver, a 42-year-old female, was pulled from her car and taken to the hospital for treatment, where she was later admitted for a fractured pelvis.

WFPD reports they have not yet issued a warrant for the second driver’s arrest due to her injuries, but they expect to arrest her when she is medically cleared to be taken to jail.

