Women owned businesses putting on donation drive for New Directions Women’s Shelter

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and for the past five years, a local women-owned business has been collecting goods to give to a local shelter for women in need.

This year, they have expanded their efforts to not one, but two other women-owned businesses.

7NEWS Chief Photographer Justin Stevens spoke with the owners of those businesses and found out just how much this donation drive means to them.

“As a domestic survivor myself, I feel like it’s a responsibility,” Haley Catlett, Co-owner of Dogtown Grooming, said. “The hardest part about this is hearing stories from the other women. We have women that come in that I would never think would have ever been in these situations but have gone through living in shelters with their kids.”

Catlett said she looks forward to doing this donation drive every year.

“I look forward to October every year. I welcome other women owned businesses to do it. Doesn’t even have to be women owned, I mean you know, anybody bringing awareness, cause a lot of people don’t know that October is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”

Hayley Robinson, owner of Morning View Plant Co., said she is glad to be able to help out local women in need.

“As a woman, it was a no brainer of course,” Robison said. “I just feel fortunate to be able to have the opportunities and my resources to go to something that’s a really good, local cause to help women in need.”

Macy Zwaan, marketing and social media director of Curious Goods, said she is more than happy seeing women-owned businesses band together for a good cause.

“Well I thought it was a really good idea because curious goods is also a women owned business and I think that women-owned businesses joining together is a good idea,” Zwaan said.

Catlett said they take all donations to the women’s shelter and that good donation items are hygiene products, clothing, and anything for kids.

“We take everything to New Directions, the women’s shelter. We make multiple drops so we just try to get as much as possible. Anything you need, they need. New hygiene products, gently used clothing items, any kind of household products as well is always really useful. Diapers, wipes, anything for kids. We also take donation items for pet stuff. We just try to collect as much as possible.”

All 3 businesses are offering incentives for people to donate.

Dogtown is offering a free spa package when you bring in an item, Morning View will give you 10% for every five items you bring into their shop, and you can get a $50 gift card from Curious Goods but you must also donate at least five items.

