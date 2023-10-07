Greater Galilee Baptist Church hosts ‘Grand Community Giveaway’ Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One definition of community is a group of people living in the same place but Greater Galilee Baptist Church is expanding that definition by inviting everyone to their Grand Community Giveaway Saturday.

It’s not a new event, Janice Holmes who is the chairperson of the anniversary committee, says it had been going on for years pre-COVID. She says those who come by will not just be able to get clothing but bedding, toys and other miscellaneous items.

Why, you ask, is the church doing this? She says it’s reciprocal.

It’s just that when God blesses you, you want to bless others and this is the best way that we can think of.” said Holmes. “Letting everybody have an opportunity to be able to be blessed by whatever the Lord has given us, to be able to donate to someone else.”

Holmes says if you have items you would like to donate please drop them off at the church by 8 a.m.

She says to come hungry because there will also be hot dogs, hot links and an opportunity to register to vote during the event.

The giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.