Pet of The Week

June storm damages still being assessed, $7 million and counting

June 15 storm forming
June 15 storm forming(Near Pumpkin Center.)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Management is still in the process of coming up with a damage cost estimate from the June 15 storms, according to officials as of right now, it’s somewhere between $7 and $10 million for the city and county combined.

These numbers are not final, as they’re still making assessments, so said Alana Pack, Deputy Director for Comanche County Emergency Management in Lawton.

She said Lawton Public Schools and Comanche County Memorial Hospital are not included in these numbers because they filed for assistance separately.

Pack stated when Comanche County received the federal disaster declaration to receive federal funds it added extra steps for the city to go through, and that’s why the process is taking this long.

“That’s what comes when you begin having the federal government involved because they want to ensure that if they reimburse or bring out that money for damages incurred that we as a community are going to be responsible and we’re going to do repairs and projects in a responsible way,” said Pack. “And we’re going to use that money, because it is tax-payer money, that we’re going to use that money in the way it should be used.”

Packs said besides the deductible the city has to pay for insurance, all other expenses are refundable by FEMA.

She added this process can last for a couple of years until it’s completely closed out.

