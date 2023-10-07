New Parks and Rec Director excited to take on new role

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Larry Parks is originally from Muskogee, and an army veteran of almost 30 years.

He said he made the decision to come back to Oklahoma after retiring from the military and got a job on Fort Sill working in logistics and sustainment.

The new director said he leaped at the opportunity when he saw the open position for the city, and took it as his chance to get involved with the community.

“A little more leadership. A fresh set of eyes, and maybe zero in on the initiatives the citizens, the leaders the community wants,” Parks said. “The opportunity to give back and improve the quality of life for everybody involved.”

Parks added people are more than welcome to approach him and is looking forward to this new role.

His first day is October 16.

