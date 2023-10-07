Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

New Parks and Rec Director excited to take on new role

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Larry Parks is originally from Muskogee, and an army veteran of almost 30 years.

He said he made the decision to come back to Oklahoma after retiring from the military and got a job on Fort Sill working in logistics and sustainment.

The new director said he leaped at the opportunity when he saw the open position for the city, and took it as his chance to get involved with the community.

“A little more leadership. A fresh set of eyes, and maybe zero in on the initiatives the citizens, the leaders the community wants,” Parks said. “The opportunity to give back and improve the quality of life for everybody involved.”

Parks added people are more than welcome to approach him and is looking forward to this new role.

His first day is October 16.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of the shooting.
Lawton Police investigating early morning shooting
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is identifying the woman who died earlier this week in a car crash near...
Idenity of person killed in Wednesday crash near Cyril revealed
An Edmond man is in critical condition after he was involved in a crash west of Marlow Friday...
Edmond man in critical condition following Stephens Co. crash
Photo of Jessica Herring, crash victim
Family mourns lost loved one
Map of where the wreck took place
Caddo County wreck leaves one dead, two hospitalized

Latest News

Temperatures will only reach the 60s this afternoon | 10/7 AM
Temperatures will only reach the 60s this afternoon | 10/7 AM
Highlanders move to 6-0 on the season
Mac stays undefeated after win over Ardmore
One definition of community is a group of people living in the same place but Greater Galilee...
Greater Galilee Baptist Church hosts ‘Grand Community Giveaway’ Saturday
Tillman County Sheriff’s Office places schools across Tillman County on brief lockdown