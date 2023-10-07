Temperatures will only reach the 60s this afternoon | 10/7 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will start in the 50s across Texoma with partly cloudy skies. Sunrise will be at 7:33 this morning, and we will have a slow warm up as we go through the morning hours. This afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s, but most of us will not reach the 70s. This will be about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday, so you may want to wear long sleeves this afternoon for those fall-like temperatures.

Morning temperatures tomorrow are forecasted to be in the mid-40s, so be prepared for chilly conditions. While we will start the day on the cooler side, we will see the return of normal temperatures tomorrow with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest during the day at 10 to 15 mph.

We will continue to see temperatures increase throughout the next week with afternoon highs reaching the 80s every day from Monday through Thursday. We will see the return of rain chances starting on Tuesday night and going through Thursday. This rain is not expected to be widespread, so the rain chances are only at a 10 percent chance at the moment. We will keep a close eye on this as we move towards next week.

While we expect to be in the 80s for most of next week, we are on track to have a cold front move into the area on Thursday. This will bring cooler air back into the region, which will result in another cool weekend outlook. This front will also bring gusty winds to the area on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Have a great Saturday!

