3 injured in Caddo County crash

CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday morning after a crash involving two cars in Caddo County.

The crash happened 1.5 miles north of Carnegie on OK-58.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver and passenger of the second vehicle were pinned in the car before they were freed by the Twin Cities Fire Department.

There’s no word on any of the victims conditions, and the cause of that crash is under investigation.

