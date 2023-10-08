High temperatures will rebound by nearly 10 to 15 degrees tomorrow | 10/7PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - High pressure is going to take over the forecast which in return will warm temperatures through the middle of next week. This Omega block pattern (high pressure in the central part of the U.S. with areas of low pressure to the east and west) will keep conditions across Texoma dry and mostly sunny. Sunday will start in the mid 40s but with sunshine expected, temperatures will warm into the low 80s.

Monday afternoon will warm into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph. Tuesday will be even warmer as highs will top out in the upper 70s with breezy south winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the 20s.

By Wednesday, high temperatures will reach the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies and gusty south winds. Expect strong winds to stick around through the rest of the 7-day forecast.

By Tuesday/Wednesday, the Omega block starts to break down and weaken. This will allow for a cold front to move into Texoma during the day on Thursday. It’s a possibility that parts of Texoma could see rain either Wednesday, Thursday or both days. The confidence in this happening is still very low as models don’t have a good handle on how an area of low pressure will track across the U.S.

Either way, that cold front will drop temperatures into the mid 80s on Thursday with upper 70s on Friday.

Have a great Sunday! -LW

