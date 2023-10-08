Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Historic baseball game takes place on Fort Sill

The game served as a way to pay tribute to the 1870′s and 1880′s soldiers and tribes who came together to play a friendly game of baseball.
By Destany Fuller and Anthony Winn
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill Soldiers and the citizens of the Comanche tribe came together to play some baseball Saturday morning.

But it wasn’t a modern version of the sport.

This game was set in the 1880′s, which is obviously different from the baseball we know today.

The event served as a way to pay tribute to the 1870′s and 1880′s soldiers and tribes who came together to play a friendly game of baseball, where the soldiers taught the tribes how to play.

Kenneth Williams is part of the Comanche tribe, he shared what the event means to him.

”It’s a great honor for me and all our tribal people coming out and playing the game today, you know just the soldiers,” he said. “We’ve done it a few years now. It started in 1883 --- 1880s and it’s a good deal. We have a good time coming out. We’re glad that we can help every year doing this.”

Williams added his hope that all attendees were about to take away all of the history of the event, along with all of the fun it holds.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of the shooting.
Lawton Police investigating early morning shooting
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is identifying the woman who died earlier this week in a car crash near...
Idenity of person killed in Wednesday crash near Cyril revealed
An Edmond man is in critical condition after he was involved in a crash west of Marlow Friday...
Edmond man in critical condition following Stephens Co. crash
Photo of Jessica Herring, crash victim
Family mourns lost loved one
Altus Police are on the lookout for a man charged with child sex crimes from Lawton.
Police in Altus looking for Lawton man charged with child sex crimes

Latest News

High temperatures will rebound by nearly 10 to 15 degrees tomorrow
High temperatures will rebound by nearly 10 to 15 degrees tomorrow | 10/7PM
June 15 storm forming
June storm damages still being assessed, $7 million and counting
Parks and Rec department inside Owens Center.
New Parks and Rec Director excited to take on new role
The game served as a way to pay tribute to the 1870′s and 1880′s soldiers and tribes who came...
Historic Baseball game
Temperatures will only reach the 60s this afternoon | 10/7 AM
Temperatures will only reach the 60s this afternoon | 10/7 AM