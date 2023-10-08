Historic baseball game takes place on Fort Sill

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill Soldiers and the citizens of the Comanche tribe came together to play some baseball Saturday morning.

But it wasn’t a modern version of the sport.

This game was set in the 1880′s, which is obviously different from the baseball we know today.

The event served as a way to pay tribute to the 1870′s and 1880′s soldiers and tribes who came together to play a friendly game of baseball, where the soldiers taught the tribes how to play.

Kenneth Williams is part of the Comanche tribe, he shared what the event means to him.

”It’s a great honor for me and all our tribal people coming out and playing the game today, you know just the soldiers,” he said. “We’ve done it a few years now. It started in 1883 --- 1880s and it’s a good deal. We have a good time coming out. We’re glad that we can help every year doing this.”

Williams added his hope that all attendees were about to take away all of the history of the event, along with all of the fun it holds.

