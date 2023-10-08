Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lopez’ scoop-and-score lifts Southern Utah past Tarleton State, 27-26

Josh Lopez recovered a Kayvon Britten fumble and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 2:29 left and Southern Utah completed a 27-26 rally over Tarleton State
(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Josh Lopez recovered a Kayvon Britten fumble and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 2:29 left and Southern Utah completed a 27-26 rally over Tarleton State on Saturday.

Both schools now are 1-1 in the United Athletic Conference, a merger between the Atlantic Sun and Western Athletic conferences.

Tarleton State led 20-0 at halftime. But Justin Miller led a comeback with three second-half touchdown passes before Lopez's scoop-and-score for the game winner.

Victor Gabalis threw an 11-yard score to Britten before halftime to stake the Texans to the lead. Miller responded with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Anson Kraut. He followed that with a short touchdown pass to Timothy Patrick to make it 20-14 after three. Caleb Lewis scored to start the fourth quarter to put Tarleton up, 26-14 after the Texans missed on a two-point conversion attempt. Miller responded with a 12-yard scoring pass to Targhee Lambson to reduce the deficit to 26-21.

On third-and-four from the Tarleton State 26, the Thunderbirds (2-4) swarmed Britten for a three-yard loss and knocked it loose for Lopez to return it.

Britten finished with 93 yards on 17 carries to lead Tarleton State (4-2).

Miller completed 34 of 45 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.

__

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is identifying the woman who died earlier this week in a car crash near...
Idenity of person killed in Wednesday crash near Cyril revealed
Police at the scene of the shooting.
Lawton Police investigating early morning shooting
An Edmond man is in critical condition after he was involved in a crash west of Marlow Friday...
Edmond man in critical condition following Stephens Co. crash
Altus Police are on the lookout for a man charged with child sex crimes from Lawton.
Police in Altus looking for Lawton man charged with child sex crimes
Tillman County Sheriff’s Office places schools across Tillman County on brief lockdown

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Rangers bring 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Orioles
Tracy throws for 3 TDs, Street runs for 2 more scores; Utah Tech beats SFA 37-31
Texas Tech fell 20-13 in West Virginia. The Red Raiders will host Houston on Saturday, Sept. 30...
Texas Tech beats Baylor 39-14 with 4 TDs by Morton and Brooks’ fourth 100-yard rushing game in row
Jáder Obrian’s goal in the 57th minute helps FC Dallas tie the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1
Bouanga scores twice to reach MLS-leading 19 goals. LAFC eliminates Austin from playoff contention