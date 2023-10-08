Temperatures will warm up before cooling off again towards the end of the week | 10/8PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight, skies will be clear with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s for areas along I-40 with all other locations in the mid 50s. Sunrise Monday morning is at 7:34AM. Come tomorrow, we’ll see a weak ridge of high pressure over the Rockies. This will gradually shift east into the week resulting in warmer temperatures for everyone! Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s by the afternoon with lots of sunshine. Light south to east winds at 5 to 15mph.

Tuesday will be a similar weather story. High temperatures in the upper 80s, mostly sunny skies for areas north of the Red River and no rain. That ridge of high pressure will start to break down by Tuesday and as this happens, winds are going to increase. Southerly winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s. Some locations may wake up to areas of patchy fog with temperatures in the low 60s.

Another windy day for Wednesday with gusts into the mid 30s, sustained winds at 10 to 20mph. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An area of low pressure will start to move across the lower-48. Unfortunately, with the current path (near the Kansas/ Nebraska border), this will keep rain chances limited and close to zero.

By Thursday, though exact timing is to be determined, a cold front will shift south. Before the cooler airmass arrives, high temperatures will warm into the low 90s. Skies will stay mostly sunny and winds will be breezy. South winds at 10 to 20mph sustained. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s. Wind gusts as high as 40mph as the cold front is moving south.

This front will drop temperatures into the low 50s by Friday morning with afternoon highs in the low 70s. North winds at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 30s. Also expect ample sunshine all day long.

Saturday morning will start in the low to mid 40s with afternoon highs only rising into the upper 60s. This will be nearly 10 degrees cooler than average for the middle of October.

Have a great week! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.