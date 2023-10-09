Cameron University seeks nominations for awards

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Do you know a Cameron graduate or faculty member who went above and beyond this year? Why not get them some recognition?

Cameron University is looking to bestow their Distinguished Alumni, Outstanding Young Alumni, and Faculty Hall of Fame awards this year, and they need your help to pick the winner.

You can submit your nomination online here.

The deadline to do so is Friday, Oct. 27.

The awards will be presented during the university’s Homecoming Weekend in 2023.

