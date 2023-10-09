Grady Co. man arrested after alleged shots fired during standoff with authorities

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A man is behind bars in Chickasha after Grady County Sheriffs say he barricaded himself in his home and fired on officers over the weekend.

33-year-old Travis Rose is listed on Grady County Jail’s inmate roster, charged with threatening to perform an act of violence, resisting arrest, and unlawfully discharging a firearm.

According to a post on social media by the county sheriff, a SWAT team responded on Saturday and nearby homes were evacuated while officers tried getting Rose to surrender peacefully.

When that failed, SWAT officers released tear gas into the apartment and was taken into custody without further incident.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.