Hacker trying to sell data of people with Jewish ancestry taken from genetic testing company

FILE - Genetic testing kits are shown in a file photo.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - A hacker is claiming to be selling millions of pieces of data stolen from the family genetics website 23andMe.

The data is up for sale on underground forums, and the first batch includes data of those with Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry.

In a blog post, the company acknowledged the potential leak but stated that the company itself had not been breached.

Instead, the company says it appears the hacker collected passwords and usernames stolen from other hacked websites and simply tried them 23andMe.

The data includes usernames, regional locations, birth years and profile pictures.

The company is investigating the incident, and is urging customers to change their passwords and to use two-factor authentication.

The leak comes as there has been an increase in the number of attacks on Jews in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

