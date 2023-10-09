Hulen Volunteer Fire Department is ready for their 2nd annual Fire and Chrome Car Show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today for Community Conversations we welcomed firefighters with the Hulen Volunteer Fire Department to talk about their second annual Fire and Chrome Car Show that is on Oct. 14, 2023 in Walters.

The interview covered a wide array of topics including why volunteer firefighting is important to the community, the upcoming Fire and Chrome fundraiser, and what the fundraiser will go toward.

Watch the interview above to find out about those topics as well as a whole lot more.

