Monday with the Mayor: Mayor Stan Booker discusses sharing water billing information, excess funds

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On today’s edition of Monday with the Mayor, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker joined 7News to discuss the current business happening within the City of Lawton.

The council will be discussing the sharing of water billing information with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. This information will be used to help their investigations.

The Lawton Police Department will be receiving a grant of over $100,000 to help enforce traffic violations throughout the city.

LPD is also set to make a presentation on police response. The presentation will address communication and improving response time to calls throughout the city.

The city has $3.5 million in excess funds and is looking for input on where the funds will go. The city will be hosting hearings to address the funds and what it should go towards.

The city manager search is continuing and the city council will continue to take its time in the search and look for a candidate that best fits the City of Lawton.

