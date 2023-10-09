OHS and DOD announce partnership to expand military child care

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Human Services (OHS) and the Department of Defense (DOD) have announced a partnership that looks to increase access to child care for military families.

According to a press release from the OHS, the partnership expands the Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood-PLUS (MCCYN-PLUS) program into Oklahoma. The program provides fee assistance to eligible military families to increase access to civilian child care providers when on-base child care is unavailable.

Oklahoma Human Services Director of Child Care Services, Brittany Lee, released a statement on the partnership:

Oklahomans are known for taking care of each other and we are incredibly fortunate to have a wealth of military families within our state. We are excited to partner with the DOD to ensure military families have access to quality, licensed child care programs in their area to ensure they are well supported and mission ready. We are also grateful for our provider community and the many ways they step forward to support their communities, including their military families.

The press release goes on to state that civilian providers must meet DOD requirements. This includes being licensed by the state, completing employee background checks and participating in the state’s quality rating and improvement systems (QRIS).

OHS recommends that, with expansion, local childcare providers should consider applying or reapplying for their Stars rating to be considered for participation.

Approved providers will continue to be added to MilitaryChildCare.com

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.