OHS and DOD announce partnership to expand military child care

By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Human Services (OHS) and the Department of Defense (DOD) have announced a partnership that looks to increase access to child care for military families.

According to a press release from the OHS, the partnership expands the Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood-PLUS (MCCYN-PLUS) program into Oklahoma. The program provides fee assistance to eligible military families to increase access to civilian child care providers when on-base child care is unavailable.

Oklahoma Human Services Director of Child Care Services, Brittany Lee, released a statement on the partnership:

The press release goes on to state that civilian providers must meet DOD requirements. This includes being licensed by the state, completing employee background checks and participating in the state’s quality rating and improvement systems (QRIS).

OHS recommends that, with expansion, local childcare providers should consider applying or reapplying for their Stars rating to be considered for participation.

Approved providers will continue to be added to MilitaryChildCare.com

