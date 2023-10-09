Expert Connections
Oklahoma Congressmen release statements in support of Israel following attacks

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) released a statement on behalf of the Senate Abraham Accords Caucus which he co-founded.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Nine U.S. Citizens died in the conflict in Israel that began Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, when the Islamist militant group Hamas launched an assault on the country.

Authorities said more than 700 have been killed and the U.S. State Department confirmed the American casualties today.

The State Department said they have been in close contact with the families and are offering consular assistance.

Hamas said it is holding more than 100 Israeli civilians and Army officers hostage.

Israel’s military said it has retaken control of all the communities around the Gaza Strip, and President Joe Biden says additional U.S. assistance is on its way.

Following the attack, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford released a statement on behalf of the Senate Abraham Accords Caucus which he co-founded.

“Israel has every right to defend itself against this ruthless attack by an Iranian-backed terrorist group,” Lankford said. “The world must know that Israel has our full support against terrorism.”

Lankford added that the U.S. must support Israel militarily and diplomatically through the conflict.

Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole also released a statement offering support.

“The United States offers our unwavering support to our friend in every possible way,” Cole said.

