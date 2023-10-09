Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

These will be the most popular Halloween costumes this year

Halloween costumes like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Barbie, and Frankenstein are expected to...
Halloween costumes like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Barbie, and Frankenstein are expected to be popular this year. Costume options from Spirit Halloween are shown here.(Spirit Halloween/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It’s going to be a very Barbie Halloween.

The Halloween & Costume Association has released its list of the hottest costume trends this year.

Barbie costumes will be a massive hit following the success of the “Barbie” movie. Be prepared to see a lot of couples’ costumes as Barbie and Ken sporting different looks from the movie.

Pop culture icons will also be a big hit, specifically Taylor Swift costumes on the heels of her wild popularity and record-breaking Eras Tour.

You can expect to see other pop culture icons like Wednesday Addams, The Little Mermaid and Super Mario Brothers, all inspired by movies and television shows released in the past year.

The Halloween & Costume Association also expects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costumes to be popular among children, thanks to the summer blockbuster “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Classic, creepy Halloween costumes will never go out of style – think skeletons, vampires, Frankenstein. You can expect to see them again this year, as always.

The Halloween & Costume Association said although costume possibilities are endless, consumers have been buying costumes at a slower pace this year. Typically, people start looking for costumes in August, but 2023 has had a slower start.

The association said Halloween falling on a Tuesday this year may be partially to blame, as it is not the most conducive for elaborate celebrations, prompting some to prolong costume decision making.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened 1.5 miles north of Carnegie on OK-58.
3 injured in Caddo County crash
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is identifying the woman who died earlier this week in a car crash near...
Idenity of person killed in Wednesday crash near Cyril revealed
Police at the scene of the shooting.
Lawton Police investigating early morning shooting
The game served as a way to pay tribute to the 1870′s and 1880′s soldiers and tribes who came...
Historic baseball game takes place on Fort Sill
June 15 storm forming
June storm damages still being assessed, $7 million and counting

Latest News

FILE - A sample of condoms distributed freely by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation is displayed at...
California governor vetoes bill to make free condoms available for high school students, citing cost
OKTOBERFEST 2023
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israeli media say death toll in Israel from Hamas attack rises to 900
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks during a campaign event at Independence...
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will run for president as an independent and drop his Democratic primary bid