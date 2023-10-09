Expert Connections
This day in history: Oklahomans become first Black aviators to complete a transcontinental flight

On this day in history two Oklahomans became the first Black aviators to complete a transcontinental flight.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - On this day in history two Oklahomans became the first Black aviators to complete a transcontinental flight.

James Herman Banning and Thomas Cox Allen completed the 3,300-mile trip from Los Angeles, California, to Long Island, New York, on October 9, 1932.

The trip took 21 days and just under 42 hours of actual flight time.

