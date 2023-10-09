Expert Connections
Voters are heading to the polls for the State Senate District 32 Primary Election tomorrow, Oct. 10

October 10 is election day in Texoma and six candidates in total are vying to become their parties’ candidate for the general election in December.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tomorrow, October 10, 2023, is election day in Texoma and six candidates in total are vying to become their party’s candidate for the general election in December.

The race voters are casting their ballots in is the special primary election for the State Senate District 32 open seat.

There are 4 Republicans and 2 Democrats running within the election.

Since this is a primary election and Oklahoma is a closed primary state, only those registered as a Republican can vote in the Republican Primary and only those registered as either a Democrat or an Independent can vote in the Democratic Primary.

All of the candidates were interviewed by KSWO and we even held a debate where they spoke on community issues.

You can find the candidates’ profiles as well as the debate in the elections tab on our website.

For more information, you can contact the County Election Board office by calling 580-353-1880. You can also go online here.

Polling locations for tomorrow’s election can be seen below.

PRECINCTPOLLING PLACE LOCATIONCITY
160001First Assembly of GodLawton
160002First Baptist WestLawton
160003Community ChurchLawton
160004First Assembly of GodLawton
160007Western Hills Church of ChristLawton
160008St Paul’s United MethodistLawton
160009Westminster PresbyterianLawton
160013North Side Baptist ChurchLawton
160015Salt of the EarthLawton
160017Calvary Assembly of GodLawton
160019Liberty Heights ChurchLawton
160020Nazarene Heights ChurchLawton
160021Bethlehem Baptist ChurchLawton
160035Meers Community CenterMeers
160036First Baptist Church Med PKMedicine Park
160037Paradise Valley Baptist ChurchLawton
160038Crossroads Baptist ChurchElgin
160039Fletcher Community CenterFletcher
160041SR Citizens RoomIndiahoma
160042First Baptist ChurchCache
160050Holy Family Catholic ChurchLawton
160051Castle Inn and SuitesLawton
160052Abundant Life Christian ChurchLawton

