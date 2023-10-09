Voters are heading to the polls for the State Senate District 32 Primary Election tomorrow, Oct. 10
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tomorrow, October 10, 2023, is election day in Texoma and six candidates in total are vying to become their party’s candidate for the general election in December.
The race voters are casting their ballots in is the special primary election for the State Senate District 32 open seat.
There are 4 Republicans and 2 Democrats running within the election.
Since this is a primary election and Oklahoma is a closed primary state, only those registered as a Republican can vote in the Republican Primary and only those registered as either a Democrat or an Independent can vote in the Democratic Primary.
All of the candidates were interviewed by KSWO and we even held a debate where they spoke on community issues.
You can find the candidates’ profiles as well as the debate in the elections tab on our website.
For more information, you can contact the County Election Board office by calling 580-353-1880. You can also go online here.
Polling locations for tomorrow’s election can be seen below.
|PRECINCT
|POLLING PLACE LOCATION
|CITY
|160001
|First Assembly of God
|Lawton
|160002
|First Baptist West
|Lawton
|160003
|Community Church
|Lawton
|160004
|First Assembly of God
|Lawton
|160007
|Western Hills Church of Christ
|Lawton
|160008
|St Paul’s United Methodist
|Lawton
|160009
|Westminster Presbyterian
|Lawton
|160013
|North Side Baptist Church
|Lawton
|160015
|Salt of the Earth
|Lawton
|160017
|Calvary Assembly of God
|Lawton
|160019
|Liberty Heights Church
|Lawton
|160020
|Nazarene Heights Church
|Lawton
|160021
|Bethlehem Baptist Church
|Lawton
|160035
|Meers Community Center
|Meers
|160036
|First Baptist Church Med PK
|Medicine Park
|160037
|Paradise Valley Baptist Church
|Lawton
|160038
|Crossroads Baptist Church
|Elgin
|160039
|Fletcher Community Center
|Fletcher
|160041
|SR Citizens Room
|Indiahoma
|160042
|First Baptist Church
|Cache
|160050
|Holy Family Catholic Church
|Lawton
|160051
|Castle Inn and Suites
|Lawton
|160052
|Abundant Life Christian Church
|Lawton
