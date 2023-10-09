Warm, breezy and dry until a cold front Thursday night | 10/9PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Quiet weather conditions are expected this evening and overnight. We’ll see clear skies with light winds and temperatures in the mid 50s to start your Tuesday. All day long, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. South winds sustained at 10 to 15mph. By the late afternoon, wind gusts will increase into the mid 20s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be much of the same weather pattern. We’ll stay dry/ rain free, highs above-average with many in the upper 80s to low 90s, and gusty south winds. Wednesday will start in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies and all day winds will be sustained at 10 to 20mph out of the south. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s. By the afternoon on Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies. Thursday will be a copy and paste day: a mix of sun and clouds, south to west winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s.

A strong cap will be in place (dry air aloft) which will prevent showers and thunderstorms from developing.

Thursday night, after 7PM, a cold front is going to advance southward. This could bring a slight chance for showers for some counties (Caddo, Grady, northern Stephens, Comanche and eastern Kiowa) overnight into Friday morning. Most locations will stay dry and I don’t expected this rain to amount to much.

Friday morning will start in the low 50s with strong northwest winds continuing. Skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures dropping into the low 70s for all locations. Winds will slowly subside throughout the day. Before that happens later in the evening, wind gusts will be up to 30mph.

Morning and afternoon temperatures will be much cooler with many only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s Friday through Monday with temperatures to start each day in the low 40s. We’ll stay rain free as a ridge of high pressure looks to build back in to the west but temperatures beyond the 7-day look to stay in the 70s for a few days.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

