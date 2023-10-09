Western Oklahoma State College hosts celebration for Indigenous People’s Day

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday is Indigenous People’s Day, and Western Oklahoma State College in Altus held a celebration in recognition of the holiday.

The Western Nursing and Native American Student Organization hosted the event where there was entertainment and even a few words from guest speaker, Wes Nofire, Native American Liason for the State of Oklahoma.

He shared what Indigenous People’s Day means to him.

”It’s a great reminder of the beautiful tapestry that we have, the different families and cultures that’s been able to provide a rich history in this state,” said Nofire. ”To me, it’s just a reminder for our family, our friends, our communities to be able to gather.”

Nofire also says the event also serves as what he calls an important opportunity to protect the values and history of Native American culture.

He adds his excitement about seeing non-native people joining the celebrations as well.

