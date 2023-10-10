Expert Connections
City of Lawton recognizes Indigenous Peoples’ Day with Monday celebration

Members of the KCA and residents gathered to celebrate at Lawton City Hall where Mayor Booker presented the proclamation acknowledging the second Monday of Octo
By Anthony Winn
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of the KCA and residents gathered to celebrate at Lawton City Hall where Mayor Booker presented the proclamation acknowledging the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Dr. Cornell Pewewardy who is the Vice Chairman of the Comanche Nation explained what it means to celebrate this occasion.

“To celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the sixth time here in the City of Lawton means that we are telling our story in our way and we are reclaiming this day from Columbus Day because we have a rich history we were here first and we will always be here,” said Dr. Pewewardy.

Lawrence SpottedBird, who is the Chairman of the Kiowa Tribe, talked about how most are not even educated on the history of Indigenous people, not only the backstory of the day but history as a whole.

“For far too long our schools and our educators have not really incorporated the true story of us Indigenous people in our history in our history books but also too in our contemporary lives,” claimed SpottedBird.

Vice Chairman of the Kiowa Tribe, Jacob TsoTigh, says Indigenous people have a rich heritage that spans across the nation.

”We were blessed by the creator with language, with song, with dance, with tradition, with heritage and so we have to really be able to elevate that so that others are aware of who we are, and in order to do that, we have to be willing to engage the community,” stated TsoTigh.

