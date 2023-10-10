Comanche homeowners struggle with ARP remodels, saying contractors left jobs unfinished

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A program meant to repair tribal members homes, by designating $35,000 through multiple payments to a contractor of their choosing hasn’t gone according to plan.

Multiple people who used the program said the job was never completed.

Etta Waysepappy is one of those people who said she heard about the program through word of mouth. She stated she was on the waiting list for a couple of years, and during that time, heard stories about contractors not finishing jobs.

“I knew a lot of people that was having their contractors would get the money and wouldn’t come and complete the house if they went out there,” Waysepappy said. “So the contractors would just get our money and if they didn’t finish, they didn’t finish and we just lost out. Couldn’t do anything about it.”

According to Waysepappy, the payments are split into three deposits, with each one needing to be signed for by the homeowner and the contractor when they’re ready to move with the agreed upon work.

She said the problem arises when no one from the ARP program would actually verify whether or not the work was getting done.

“They need to be held responsible because we don’t get this all the time. This is like a one-time deal,” Waysepappy said. “We pick our contractor and if we pick the wrong one, you just messed up.”

After Waysepappy showed the work in her home that was left unfinished, 7News reached out to one of the contractor’s, alleged to have left work undone.

He said he stopped taking jobs through the program all together because it’s not about the jobs being completed, but what the homeowners are asking that $35,000 to cover.

“I think the programs great, it’s just hard to please the people getting work done. They think 35,000 they can have a new house built,” said the contractor.

He said labor costs are supposed to be included in the grant, but because of the homeowners request, he said his business isn’t able to bring in what it’s supposed to.

However, the contractor added he is familiar with others just taking the money, saying, “When they first started it, they would give us half the money up front, and half when you completed it. A lot of them would take half the money and wouldn’t do nothing.”

Waysepappy said she reached out to the ARP board and they told her they will send a contractor to get an estimate on the actual work previously done to her home.

7News reached out to Comanche Nation for a statement, and at this time they decline to comment.

