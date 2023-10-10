Lawton City Council Live Blog, Oct. 10, 2023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This is the live blog for the Oct. 10, 2023 Lawton City Council Meeting. This article will be updated about every ten minutes.

All city council members were present at the start of the meeting.

(2:00 p.m.) It began with the pledge of allegiance, roll call, and presentations. The presentations included a Spotlight Award, Citizen of the Month, and the North Star Award.

The Spotlight award went to Marlon Johnson of the Solid Waste Collection Department and the Citizen of the Month went to Tony Washington.

(2:10 p.m.) A Proclamation was given to White Cane Safety Day. The white can is used by legally blind members to travel freely and independently in the community. The white cane allows for drivers to more easily see those using the cane during traffic.

Mayor Booker proclaimed Oct. 15, 2023 as White Cane Safety Day in Lawton and says residents should use the day to recognize the what the white cane represents and honor those who use it and how they benefit the community.

One Lawton resident who uses a white cane spoke after the proclamation and thanked the City of Lawton for always working with legally blind residents.

(2:20 p.m.) After the proclamation, all of the council members gave reports from their wards.

Mary Ann Hawkins of Ward 1 said kids are now playing at the park again after the park was finally mowed.

Kelly Harris of Ward 2 spoked toward working with the United Way. Linda Chapman of Ward 3 mentioned Cameron and the future Marching Band Competition and said she hopes students after competing will look at Cameron as their future University. George Gill of Ward 4 simply said he hopes people get out and vote today. Allan H. Hampton Ward 5 talked about what he felt when voting today.

Onreka Johnson Ward 7 mentioned the Domestic Violence walk and urged members to come out and show support.

Randy Warren Ward 8 talked about the farmers market.

(2:30 p.m.) Then members of the community were invited to give remarks and statements.

Jason Poudrier of the Lawton Arts and Humanities Administer spoke about future arts events coming to Lawton.

After Poudrier, a man came up and spoke about a mentorship program that he wants to start. He also spoke about those with lower income are susceptible to pay day loans and how he wants to see that changed within the City.

(2:36 p.m.) Lawton City Council then moved toward the Consent Agenda part of the meeting. This is where City Council can enact multiple items with a single motion and vote. There is a total of 18 items on the Consent Agenda. If one of the council members wants to discuss an item, they would have to pull it from the Consent Agenda is then it will be considered separately.

One of the items on the consent agenda was talked about on the Oct. 9, 2023, edition of Monday with the Mayor. It also raised many questions from residents of Lawton. That item is the proposed agreement between the City of Lawton and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) that would allow the City to hand over resident’s water bills to OBN under certain circumstances.

During Monday with the Mayor, Mayor Booker approved of this proposal when asked. You can read the proposed agreement here.

Before the motion was voted on, Mayor Booker moved the OBN and City of Lawton Agreement out of the Consent Agenda to discuss and John Ratliff the Acting City Manager struck item 8 from the consent agenda.

Then the City Council voted to approve the Consent Agenda without item 6 (OBN agreement) and item 8. It passed 8-0.

The council then very briefly discussed item 6, the OBN agreement. One woman came up and spoke about what the agreement would mean. Mayor Booker then asked if anyone had any questions for the woman to which no one asked a question.

Council then voted 8-0 in approval of the agreement between OBN and the City of Lawton.

